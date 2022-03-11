Maharashtra Budget Session 2022: Important announcements for transport sector in state

The government will present the state budget on Friday against the backdrop of the results of five states in the country. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the Maharashtra Budget 2022 in the Assembly. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state budget for the year 2022-23 in the Legislature. The budget will be presented at 2 p.m.

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar today presented the budget of Maharashtra for the year 2022-23. In this budget, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the government will work on the five pillars of development. In this, the Finance Minister announced that the state has a policy to achieve development by making substantial performance for agriculture, health, manpower development and industry.

Pawar has made important announcements in terms of transport and transportation system in the state. In this, Samrudhi Highway will be extended to Gadchiroli, Gondia and projects were announced to connect Mumbai with water transport.

Announcements made by Ajit Pawar for transport system:

> Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has announced that Mumbai-Pune Samrudhi Highway will be extended to Gondia Gadchiroli. Funds have been allocated for this.

> Mumbai Shivdi- Ajit Pawar made an important announcement that Nhava Sheva Sagari Setu will be started by the end of 2023.

> He said that one thousand new buses will be provided to ST Corporation.

> Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority will develop water transport to reduce the stress on rail and road transport in the area

> Vasai, Bhayander, Dombivali, Kalyan, Vashi, Airoli, Belapur will be connected by waterways; The development of jetties at the site is expected to cost Rs 330 crore

> Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has said that he will follow up with the Center for the bullet train from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

> Ajit Pawar said that 3000 environment-friendly buses will be started.

> He said that 5000 e-charging stations would be set up for e-vehicles in the state. This decision will be important in view of the future increasing use of electric vehicles in the state

> Ajit Pawar said that the aim is to connect Mumbai metropolitan area by waterways

> 3,303 crore will be given to the transport department.

> 1500 crore fund proposed for Pune Ring Road

> Ajit Pawar said that a proposal to start bullet train between Mumbai-Hyderabad would be sent to the Center.