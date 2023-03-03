Maharashtra Budget session: Opposition creates ruckus over Anganwadi workers salary, stages walkout

There was a huge uproar in the Assembly today over the issue of an increase in the salary of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state. The question regarding the salary of Anganwadi workers has been pending for the past several years. Anganwadi workers also staged an agitation in Mumbai recently. Around 100 MLAs raised questions on this in the assembly today. There was a tussle between the government and the opposition while raising these issues.

Women and child development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha informed that there has been a 20 per cent hike in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers. He also underlined that this was the biggest increase ever. However, Ajit Pawar objected to this. Farm labourers who go to the farm also get a wage of Rs 300 a day. That is, they get ten thousand rupees a month. Then he pointed out why the workers who have done a great job in the fields of education and health get less remuneration. Therefore, Ajit Pawar demanded an honorarium of Rs 15,000 for Anganwadi workers and Rs 10,000 for helpers. Mangal Prabhat Lodha reiterated the 20 per cent honorarium hike. He also said that this was the highest-ever hike in honorarium. Mangal Prabhat Lodha also said that Ajit Pawar’s demand will be considered in a phased manner in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Mangal Prabhat Lodha refused to give official figures on the issue of Anganwadi workers. Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave figures by using the word close to close. From here, the opponents surrounded Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Ajit Pawar, along with Balasaheb Thorat and Dhananjay Munde, criticised Mangal Prabhat Lodha over this word.

MLA Jayant Patil announced that the opposition was staging a walkout as the opposition did not get a concrete answer in the ongoing debate on the hike in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers. Jayant Patil said he was quitting the meeting as there was no concrete announcement from the government when more than 100 MLAs had pointed out the issue of Anganwadi workers.

As soon as the opposition announced their resignation, MLA Ashish Shelar took a dig at him. From 2019 to 2022, there was a Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. How many decisions did the chief minister and ministers take for Anganwadi workers during this period? How many meetings did you have? Such a question was raised by Ashish Shelar. Ashish Shelar also reiterated the announcements made by the government, calling the opposition a puppet.