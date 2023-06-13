Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 1500 crore for farmers' relief

In a recent meeting, Maharashtra Cabinet unveiled a series of significant decisions aimed at addressing various socio-economic concerns. Chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the Chief Secretary that all District Collectors should form teams in their respective districts and conduct raids very strictly.

Various important decisions were taken in the Maharashtra cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Decisions taken by the cabinet include:

To provide immediate relief to farmers affected by incessant rains at revised rates. 1500 crore approval.

Decision to increase the remuneration of contractual village servants. Now you will get 16 thousand rupees.

Center wise revision of subsistence allowance for Scheduled Caste students.

Increase in scholarships to further encourage fifth and eighth graders.

To establish Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Latur.

To set up 4 additional Family Courts at Pune.

Additional Courts and Fast Track Courts extended by two years.

Rehabilitation Home Scheme for mentally ill persons.

Increase in family monthly income limit to provide land for housing to freedom fighters.

To establish Upper Collectorate at Chimur and Shirdi.