Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Salary Increase for Sarpanch and Deputy Sarpanch Ahead of Assembly Elections

A state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, took place today, drawing attention as the model code of conduct for the upcoming assembly elections is set to be enforced soon. Speculation surrounded the potential decisions of the meeting. Among the key outcomes announced by Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan was the decision to increase the salaries of sarpanch and deputy sarpanch, along with several other significant resolutions.

The salaries of sarpanchs and deputy sarpanchs in the state have been doubled, according to Minister Girish Mahajan. Additionally, he announced that the title of the gram sevak post has been changed to Rural Development Officer.

Meanwhile, Girish Mahajan announced that development projects in Jalgaon district have been expedited during today's cabinet meeting. Notably, a sports complex for Jalgaon has been approved, with the state government allocating Rs 250 crore for its construction.