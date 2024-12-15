Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: BJP Retains Home Ministry and Revenue Department - Sources

Mumbai, Maharashtra (December 15, 2024): The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set for a cabinet expansion. According to sources, around 40 legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take oath as ministers.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that the distribution of portfolios within the Mahayuti government has been finalised. Although Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena pushed for the Home Ministry portfolio, it will remain with the BJP. Similarly, the Revenue department will also stay under the BJP’s control.

The swearing-in ceremony for the Mahayuti government took place in Mumbai. Following this, Nagpur has been selected as the location for the cabinet expansion.

Portfolio Distribution for Mahayuti Government

is expected to get portfolios including Urban Development, Housing, Industry, Health, Transport, Tourism, Technology, Marathi Language, and MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation). Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party will receive key portfolios such as Finance, Cooperation, and Sports, along with other important ministries.

Potential BJP Ministers: