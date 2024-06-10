Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Mahayuti Plans Changes after Lok Sabha Setback, BJP Likely to Give Chance to New Faces

The Mahayuti suffered major setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 31 of the 48 seats in the state, adding to the Mhaayuti's headache ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The Grand Alliance is now likely to take necessary measures to change this scenario in the assembly elections. As part of this, the state cabinet will be expanded and some old ministers may also be removed.

The monsoon session of the state legislature will begin on June 27. Before this session, efforts will be made to speed up the work of the government by expanding the cabinet. The number of ministers in the state cabinet, including the chief minister, can be 43. There are currently 29 ministers. That means another 14 could be given a chance. Shinde sena minister Sandipan Bhumre has been elected from Aurangabad, so he will also resign from the ministry and MLA post. Another minister may be inducted.

Who Will the BJP Give a Chance to?

BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his desire to step down after the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. However, Fadnavis' decision was deferred after he met senior BJP leader Amit Shah. It will also be important to see whether Devendra Fadnavis will continue in his post or another leader will be given the responsibility of deputy chief minister in the cabinet expansion before the session. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar and some other leaders are likely to be inducted into the state cabinet.

Meanwhile, the monsoon session of the legislature will begin on June 27. The state cabinet sent its recommendation to the governor on Thursday. The session was earlier scheduled to begin on June 10. However, given the Lok Sabha election results and other subsequent developments, as well as the model code of conduct for the Legislative Council elections, the Cabinet recommended that the session be held from June 27.

Leadership for Assembly Contest?

Leaders of the BJP and its allies, including Devendra Fadnavis, are also saying that we will contest the assembly elections under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. The BJP leadership in Delhi is likely to formally announce after holding discussions with state leaders of the three parties.