Maharashtra Cabinet Ministry Distribution: Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar Set to Finalize Based on Previous Performance (Watch Video)

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as CM of Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as a Deputy CM of Maharashtra on December 5, 2024. Following the grand oath taking ceremony at Azad maidan Mumbai Fadnavis assume the duty of CM and took first press conference. During this first conference he gave update on the cabinet ministry.

While talking to media, Fadnavis said, On Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Who will get what ministry, this will be decided by the three together and it is in the final stage. The work of the ministers in the previous government is being assessed and further decisions will be taken on that basis."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Who will get what ministry, this will be decided by the three together and it is in the final stage. The work of the ministers in the previous government is being assessed and… pic.twitter.com/KDMMu6nux4 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

Devendra Fadnavis, after being sworn in as Maharashtra's Chief Minister, chaired his first cabinet meeting on Thursday. Before the meeting, he signed a document related to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Fadnavis announced an allocation of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund for Pune resident Chandrakant Shankar Kurhade, who is undergoing a bone marrow transplant. Kurhade’s wife had requested financial assistance for his treatment.

During the cabinet meeting, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar congratulated Fadnavis with bouquets of flowers. Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik also conveyed best wishes on behalf of the administration.