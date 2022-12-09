Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launch Rs 2,000 crore worth development work in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis launched as many as 500 beautification works for the city worth close Rs 2,000 crore, at Gateway of India on Thursday. Some of the works proposed include beautification of traffic island and forts, murals on walls, and lighting of beaches and civic gardens. Municipal commissioner IS Chahal said one of the highlights of the project will be that close to 10,000 new toilets are proposed to be constructed in slum areas.

In areas where toilets are dilapidated, mobile toilets will be placed. We will also place high mast lights in areas which are dimly lit," said Chahal while adding that they have also planned one shopping mall in every parliamentary constituency where 'Mahila Bachat Gat (Self help group)' can sell their products. Chahal said this comes following the directions of deputy chief minister who said these women are not finding space in civic markets to sell their wares. Owing to the impending G20 presidency meeting to be held next week in Mumbai, many parts of the city have already started getting a fresh coat of paint, and potholes too are being filled.