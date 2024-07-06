Maharashtra: Coaches Decouple on Panchavati Express Near Kasara, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

On Saturday morning, July 6, a minor incident occurred on the Panchavati Express near Kasara station during its journey towards Mumbai. At approximately 8:40 am, coaches 3 and 4 of the train became decoupled but were promptly reconnected by 9:02 am.

Watch:

Maharashtra: After departing from Kasara station, near Mumbai, the coupling of the Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express broke, causing the engine and one coach to move ahead. The incident was averted, preventing a major accident pic.twitter.com/8CE4DaG46M — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2024

Following thorough safety checks, the train resumed its journey towards Mumbai at 9:15 am, after a delay of around 35 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries or significant damages were reported as a result of the incident. Normal train services have since resumed on the affected line.

Daily commuters traveling from Nashik to Mumbai for work are facing considerable difficulties with their rail journeys due to persistent delays on the Panchavati Express and Rajya Rani Express. These trains, vital for over 1,000 passengers commuting to Mumbai CSMT, have been consistently late, disrupting the schedules of these regular travelers.

