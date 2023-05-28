Maharashtra: Congress leader Balu Dhanorkar airlifted to Delhi from Nagpur for medical treatment
Published: May 28, 2023
Congress Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar was shifted to Delhi from Nagpur by an air ambulance on Sunday for medical treatment, a party spokesperson said.
Dhanorkar, the parliamentarian from Chandrapur, underwent treatment for kidney stones at a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday, the MP said in a statement. Following stomach pain on Sunday, he was being shifted to a hospital in Delhi, the statement said.
My health is stable. The party workers should not get worried. As per medical advice, I will undergo checkup and treatment and take rest, the lone Congress MP from Maharashtra said.
State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, Dhanorkar has been airlifted to Delhi. I spoke to him and he is fine. Earlier, Balu Dhanorkar's 80-year-old father Narayan Dhanorkar passed away in Nagpur on Saturday evening after prolonged illness. The MP could not attend his father's last rites on Sunday.