Maharashtra Coronavirus: Covid task force makes important recommendation to Maha govt

Maharashtra government and the administration are on high alert as the number of coronavirus cases in the state is on the rise again. The task force has made important recommendations to the state government to curb the growing corona infection. The task force has recommended the use of masks in crowded places including public places. However, it has been clarified that this recommended mask is not mandatory.

A meeting of the government's task force was held on Monday night. The meeting discussed various issues related to prevention of corona infection. Hospitals, cinemas, closed halls and malls have also been urged to adopt the mask.

Currently, fever is a major symptom in corona patients. The task force also recommended that all doctors treat patients with a fever of 99 degrees or higher. RAT / RTCR should be done. The task force also said that people in close contact should be tested after the person tested positive.

The task force has said that people with covid patient need home quarantine. In addition, people over the age of 50, comorbid and unvaccinated need to be more careful.

What symptoms should be admitted to the hospital?

The task force also recommended to the government that additional symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, persistent fever and change of voice and sore throat should be admitted to the hospital.

The mainstay of treatment is going to be symptomatic. Molnupiravir may be given to patients who have persistent high fever or symptoms for 48 hours, or to patients over 50 years of age. It is also recommended not to give this medicine to pregnant women.

In Maharashtra, 1036 corona patients were registered on Monday, with the highest number of new patients in Mumbai. The number of active corona patients in Maharashtra is also increasing.