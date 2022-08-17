Maharashtra: Dahi Handi Govindas To Get Insurance Of Rs 10 Lakh

A meeting of the Cabinet Ministers was held on Tuesday (August 16) evening in the background of the Monsoon session. After declaring Dahi Handi as a public holiday, now an important decision has been taken in the state cabinet for Govinda’s safety.

There was a demand that the government should provide insurance cover for the Govinda squads, according to this demand the Govinda squad members will now be given an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs by the government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the premium of this insurance cover will be paid by the government. Dahi Handi is an event celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami During this event, a clay pot is filled with curd, butter, ghee, nuts, and events. The clay pot is called Dahi Handi. In this fest, young people make human pyramids and one person reaches the top of the pyramid to break the clay pot.