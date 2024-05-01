Maharashtra Day 2024: Raj Thackeray Extends Greetings, Shares Audio Clip and Reel Emphasizing State's Importance

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has made a post from his official X-account on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. In this post, Raj Thackeray has greeted the people of the state on Maharashtra and Labour Day. Apart from this, Raj Thackeray has also shared an audio clip.

"My essence, my principle and everything 'Maharashtradharma'... Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wishes you all a very happy 'Akhand Maharashtra Diwas'," Thackeray tweeted along with an audio clip. In this audio clip, Raj Thackeray has expressed his feelings for Maharashtra in an old speech.

The audio clip also contains some of the major points raised by Raj Thackeray about a united Maharashtra. Apart from this, the audio clip also shows the phrase of Raj Thackeray's speech that the whole of Maharashtra is my constituency.

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray has also made a reel on Instagram on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Through this, he has made a special appeal to the people of Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray's reel is going viral on social media. Raj Thackeray has made a special video with reel star Atharva Sudame on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. In this reel, Raj Thackeray has commented on the importance of Maharashtra Day and the promotion of the Marathi language.