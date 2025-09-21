Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s X Account Hacked Amid India-Pakistan Asia Cup, Pakistani and Turkish Flags Posted

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official X account was reportedly compromised on Sunday, with hackers posting visuals featuring the flags of Pakistan and Turkey, according to an official. The unauthorized access coincided with the day when India and Pakistan were scheduled to face each other in their second Asia Cup match. The intruders reportedly live-streamed images displaying photographs and symbols of the two Islamic nations, raising concerns over cybersecurity. “We immediately alerted the cybercrime police. Our team that is in charge of the Dy CM's X hande later retrieved the account,” the official said.

STORY | Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'X' account hacked



The restoration of the account took approximately 30 to 45 minutes, the official added, as authorities worked swiftly to regain control. Security teams coordinated closely with the cybercrime department to ensure the account was secured and no sensitive information had been compromised during the hacking incident. Officials confirmed that there were no further disruptions after the account was restored. The episode highlights growing concerns over social media security for high-profile public figures, especially during politically and diplomatically sensitive periods.