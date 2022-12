Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hits Kolhapur in Maharashtra on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.The earthquake occurred at 02.21 AM. The depth of the earthquake was 10 Km below the ground."An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 171km East of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at around 2:21 am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.The earthquake occurred at 12:04 PM on Thursday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground."Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 25-08-2022, 00:05:22 IST, Lat: 16.80 & Long: 75.85, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 171km E of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, India,' NCS had tweeted.