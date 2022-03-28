Maharashtra education dept cancels summer vacation of schools, classes to continue in April

The Maharashtra education department has taken a big decision to compensate the school children for the loss caused by the covid. In order to complete the course, it has been decided to cancel the summer vacation and continue the full-time classes in the month of April. Education Commissioner Suraj Mandhare has given this information.

Schools have been closed for two years due to the outbreak of corona, which has resulted in academic loss of students. Now the schools have started and students, parents and teachers were also demanding to complete the incomplete curriculum. Accordingly, schools will continue in April and Sunday. A big decision has been taken by the education department so that the students are not harmed. Therefore, this year, students will have to study only during summer vacation.