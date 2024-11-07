Maharashtra Election 2024: Congress Accuses BJP of Publishing False Advertisement, Seeks Action from Election Commission

Congress party has raised an objection against an advertisement published in various newspapers today, which claimed that the Congress had failed to fulfill the promises made in several states. In response, a Congress delegation has lodged a complaint with the state's Chief Election Officer. The Congress has accused the BJP of being behind this misleading advertisement. The Congress party has claimed that the advertisement, which alleged that Congress governments in different states had made false guarantees and failed to fulfill them, is false.

Atul Londhe, the main spokesperson for Congress, stated, "This is a false advertisement issued by the BJP. We have brought this matter to the attention of the Election Commission and have demanded action against the BJP."

Londhe further added, "We have submitted a written complaint to the Election Commission, demanding immediate action. We have also requested that such advertisements should not be allowed in the future." Pawan Khera, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Department of the Congress Committee, mentioned that some of the advertisements did not mention the name of the publisher.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024: NCP Files Complaint Against MVA’s Defamatory Campaign Video Targeting Ajit Pawar

Khera also accused BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis of trying to create sensational headlines to gain sympathy. He pointed out that during the previous elections, there were reports of a plot to harm the Prime Minister, but it turned out to be a planted email. "Every time they lose elections, such reports and accusations surface," Khera added.