Maharashtra Election 2024: 'I Was Only Able To Attend 40% Public Meetings Due to Time Constraints', Says Pankaja Munde

BJP leader Pankaja Munde expressed confidence in her party’s success, stating, “As a member of the BJP Maharashtra Core Committee, I have made every effort to attend public gatherings, though due to time constraints, I could participate in only 40% of the meetings. However, I am confident that BJP, along with the Mahayuti alliance, will secure a majority and comfortably form the government.”

Maharashtra’s election season is in full swing, with voting underway for the state’s 288 assembly seats. Voter turnout is expected to rise steadily as more people join the queues to exercise their right to vote. A total of 4,136 candidates are competing, with a fierce contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).