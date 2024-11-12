Maharashtra Election 2024: "MVA Riding a Vehicle with No Wheels or Brakes," Says PM Modi at Solapur Rally (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, calling its leadership "unstable" and claiming its vehicle "has no wheels or brakes." Speaking at an election rally in Solapur, Modi said that the MVA is embroiled in internal disputes over who will lead it, and argued that Maharashtra needs a stable Mahayuti government for long-term development.

“Its only goal is its development. Only a stable government can make long-term policies. Keep in mind that Maha Aghadi is riding a vehicle with no wheels or brakes, and they are fighting with each other to drive it,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Addressing a public rally in Solapur, PM Modi says, "...Maharashtra needs stable govt of Mahayuti which has the sole aim of development of the state...You must remember that the vehicle on which people of MVA are travelling is most unstable. They waste… pic.twitter.com/1gVfuxkymj — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

The prime minister also targeted the Congress, alleging that the party’s long tenure in power had left many issues unresolved, especially in Maharashtra’s rural regions. He said the Congress-led government had failed to address critical issues such as irrigation, which has hurt the state’s farmers.

“For decades, Congress governed the country but left many issues unresolved. They kept people preoccupied with various problems, which has become their typical work culture. As a result of this approach, the farmers in Maharashtra have suffered for many years. In this region, Congress and its allies failed to address irrigation issues effectively. In contrast, we have focused on resolving these problems. Thanks to our efforts, the water table in several villages in Solapur is now rising,” he added.

Modi also highlighted the Mahayuti government's efforts to empower women, particularly through the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. He accused the MVA of opposing the initiative, claiming the opposition party went to court to prevent women from benefiting from the program.

“Everyone is talking about Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. It is an example of our commitment towards women. But Maha Vikas Aghadi went to the court to make sure that women do not get this...Today, we are keeping women at the centre of all welfare schemes of the government. We are working on the mission to make three crore women 'Lakhpati didi'”, PM Modi said.

“Our government is working to make three crore women ‘Lakhpati didis’,” Modi said, emphasizing the government's commitment to welfare schemes that center women’s empowerment.

The prime minister further touted the government's support for sugarcane farmers, noting the success of the ethanol economy. “Ethanol technology existed before I became prime minister, but the previous government ignored it. Today, ethanol blending in petrol has increased to 15%, with plans to reach 20%. In the past 10 years, we have provided Rs 80,000 crore to sugarcane farmers through ethanol purchases,” he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Addressing a public rally in Solapur, PM Modi says," Our govt is working for sugar cane farmers in the country. Through the ethanol economy, we are making new avenues of earnings for sugarcane farmers. Did ethanol technology come after Modi became PM? No.… pic.twitter.com/VBt2JIZDT3 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

The campaign for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats has intensified ahead of elections scheduled for November 20, with both the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition MVA making efforts to attract voters. Counting of votes will take place on November 23.