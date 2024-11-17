Maharashtra Election 2024: Sharad Pawar’s Bags Checked by EC Officials in Baramati (Watch Video)

Poll personnel at the Baramati helipad in Maharashtra's Pune district checked the bags of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday morning, as confirmed by his associate. Pawar was en route to a poll rally in Solapur at the time, the associate added.

The model of code of conduct is enforced in the state for the assembly elections scheduled on November 20. “While Pawar saheb was on his way to Karmala poll rally in Solapur, his bags were checked at the Baramati helipad. After the due checking, he boarded the chopper and proceeded for the rally,” the associate said.

Watch:

VIDEO | Maharashtra: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's (@PawarSpeaks) bags were checked by Election Commission officials in Baramati earlier today.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/StFiQstp5n — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2024

Also Read|Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for Amit Shah's Rally at Nerul on November 18; Check Diversion.

On Saturday, poll authorities in Maharashtra’s Amravati district checked the bag of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi upon his arrival for a poll rally. The matter of poll officials inspecting politicians’ luggage gained attention in the electoral discourse after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray recently filmed his bags being inspected and shared the video publicly.

Over the past few days, videos surfaced showing bags of Shah, CM Shinde, his deputies Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar being checked by poll authorities.

