Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Take Precautionary Measures Ahead of Vote Counting to Prevent Fraud

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections has begun, and the results will soon reveal who will form the next government. The past five years have seen significant political upheaval, with Shiv Sena and NCP experiencing splits. As a precaution, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have reportedly taken affidavits from their party candidates to ensure their MLAs remain loyal and prevent any further splits.

Following Eknath Shinde's rebellion, 40 Shiv Sena MLAs switched allegiance from Uddhav Thackeray to Shinde, while over 40 NCP MLAs also left Sharad Pawar’s side after the party's internal revolt. To prevent a repeat of such defections after this year's assembly election results, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar have reportedly obtained affidavits from all their party candidates.

"Come straight to Mumbai."

Typically, after being elected, a victory procession is organized for the candidate, which often takes a considerable amount of time. However, this time, all candidates have been instructed to head directly to Mumbai instead of holding a procession. A leader from the MVA told Lokmat that if an independent candidate wins in any constituency, they have been asked to get in touch and meet with them to align their support with the MVIA.

Also Read| Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins for 288 Assembly Constituencies, Who Will Win Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi.

MVA Takes Precautions Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In light of the chaos at some counting centers during the Lok Sabha elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has adopted stricter measures for the assembly elections. Leaders from Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP faction, and Uddhav Sena have issued clear instructions to party office-bearers to remain at the counting centers until the last vote is counted.

Instructions for Polling Agents

The MVA has appointed experienced polling agents to handle any situation, ensuring all precautions are followed. Agents are tasked with verifying crucial details on Form 17C, including time, date, voter turnout, and machine registration numbers. After counting, they will cross-check the polling figures on Forms 17C1 and C2. Special attention will be paid to postal votes, and agents must inspect seals on the control units to ensure the data matches before proceeding with further counting rounds.