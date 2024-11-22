Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sushma Andhare Reminds CM Eknath Shinde of His "Quit Politics" Promise

In Maharashtra, the vote counting is set to take place tomorrow, and discussions are rife about who will form the government and who the Chief Minister will be. Amidst these speculations, Sushma Andhare has reminded Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of a promise he made after the rebellion in Shiv Sena. Andhare, referring to Shinde’s earlier statement of leaving politics under certain circumstances, said, “Just thought I’d remind you, nothing more.”

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde led a group of Shiv Sena MLAs in a rebellion. Along with 50 MLAs from Shiv Sena and independents, Shinde toppled Uddhav Thackeray’s government with BJP's support. During a show of strength in Mumbai after his oath-taking ceremony, Shinde declared publicly that if even one of the 50 MLAs with him failed to get re-elected, he would quit politics. Today, Andhare from the Thackeray faction recalled this statement.

Also Read: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Vikram Nagare Breaks Ties with BJP, Joins Shiv Sena UBT Despite Deportation

What Shinde Had Said:

"I was worried about the 50 MLAs with me. I didn’t want them to face any setbacks. Not a single one among them will lose. If even one person loses, I will leave politics. I will ensure all of them win the 2024 elections," Shinde had said at the time.

Shinde also mentioned that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed, he was supposed to become the Chief Minister but faced opposition from some leaders in his party. He didn’t name anyone but said, “Ajit Pawar once told me that we had no objection to you becoming the Chief Minister; the opposition came from your own party. Sharad Pawar even told Uddhav Thackeray that you should be made the Chief Minister." Through this, Shinde pointed fingers at Sharad Pawar while explaining the sequence of events.