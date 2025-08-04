Maharashtra Engineering Admissions See Only 18% Response, CET Deadline Extended

The first round of admissions for engineering courses across Maharashtra has not generated the expected response. According to the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, only 25,650 students confirmed their admission in the initial three days, despite 1,44,776 students being allotted seats in the first merit list. This translates to a mere 18 percent admission rate, raising concerns about students’ interest in technical education. Taking note of the weak turnout, the CET Cell announced an extension of the admission deadline by one day. Candidates can now complete their admission process at respective colleges until 5 pm on Monday.

For the academic year 2025–26, as many as 1,99,748 students had registered for engineering courses, with 1,44,776 candidates allotted seats during the first round. Interestingly, 15,852 students secured seats in their first-choice colleges, making it compulsory for them to confirm admission. However, data shows that by 1 pm on August 3, only 25,650 students completed the formalities. The remaining students chose not to proceed. Experts suggest that the primary reason for the low response is the non-availability of preferred courses or colleges, which has discouraged many from confirming admission.

Observers point out that several other factors may also have influenced this trend. High tuition fees in private colleges, concerns over academic quality, distance from home, declining enthusiasm for technical education, and the preference to wait for better opportunities in upcoming rounds or other courses could all be contributing reasons. Educationists view the fact that 80 percent of students skipped admission despite seat allotment as alarming. One engineering college principal, speaking anonymously, said that instability in the education system and waning trust in institutions are among the major issues pushing students away.

Not just engineering, but management courses such as MBA and MMS have also recorded a lukewarm response. The CET Cell has extended the deadline for these admissions too, granting candidates time until 5 pm on August 4 to secure seats. The repeated extensions indicate uncertainty and hesitation among students, with many appearing to weigh alternative options rather than finalizing admissions. This trend, if it continues, could pose a serious challenge for colleges, which are already struggling with unfilled seats and declining student confidence in technical and management education.