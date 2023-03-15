Maharashtra: Ex-Army man stabs wife to death in front of his 12-year-old son

In an shocking incident, Police arrested a 38-year-old ex-army man allegedly killed his wife, in front of his 12-year-old son from his first marriage, by stabbing her multiple times over a petty issue in Ghatkopar West.

The alleged murder took place at around 6am on Tuesday when the accused got into an argument with the victim over a minor issue. The argument soon escalated into a violent altercation, and the accused picked up a knife from kitchen and stabbed Namita 10 to 12 times in her abdomen and chest. The woman was lying in the house in a pool of blood when police reached the spot, Hindustan Times reported.

Their son was sleeping but after hearing his step mother’s cries for help, he woke-up and witnessed the assault on her, said assistant police inspector Dnyaneshwar Kharmate of the Ghatkopar police.

During the investigation, cops found that the accused had taken a voluntary retirement a few years ago from the Indian Army due to medical issues. He thereafter worked as a driver with BEST, but left the job before the Covid-19 pandemic. He was working as a gym instructor, said the police.