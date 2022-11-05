Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik

A fire broke out in the luggage compartment of Shalimar LTT Express near Nashik in Maharashtra. The Central Railway infromed that the incident took place at around 8.43 am and the passenger bogies have remained unaffected by the fire.

Luggage compartment/Parcel van which was next to the engine has been detached from the train and soon train will re-start safely, said the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (Mumbai). The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.