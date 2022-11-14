Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, no casualties reported

Published: November 14, 2022 01:14 PM

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, no casualties reported

A  fire broke out in a slum colonny in Mumbai on Monday morning. There was no report of any casualty. The blaze erupted around 11.30 am in the slum located on K K Marg in Byculla area, the official said.

The fire was confined to six-seven hutments and there was dense smoke in the area because of the blaze, he said.

At least eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles including a water tanker were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said. There was no report of injury to anyone, he said.

