Maharashtra: Fire Engulfs Homes and Shops in Old Nashik; No Casualties Reported Yet (Watch Video)

On Monday, April 22, at around 7:30 AM, a devastating fire broke out in the Kedare Chowk area of Old Nashik, leaving several houses and shops engulfed in flames. Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported thus far. The reason for the fire is unknown as of now.

The fire first erupted in a few houses in Old Nashik, quickly spreading to adjacent establishments, including the renowned Bombay Vahan Bajar and several footwear shops. Fire officials from Shingada Talav were promptly alerted, and around 7 to 8 firefighting tanks from Satpur, Cidco Shingada Talav, and Panchavati rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

Fire Broke Out at Kedare Chowk Area of Old Nashik

The conflagration resulted in substantial damage to vehicles, residential properties, and warehouses in the vicinity. Although the fire is now under control, billows of thick black smoke continue to rise from the affected area, indicating the possibility of a reoccurrence.

As a precautionary measure, the fire brigade team remains stationed at the location to monitor the situation closely and prevent any potential flare-ups. The community is urged to exercise caution, and authorities are conducting thorough investigations to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.