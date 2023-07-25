Maharashtra: Four held for vandalising vehicles in Nashik

Four people were detained on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising vehicles in a Nashik, Maharashtra, area. Around midnight, a group of eight to nine criminals carrying sickles and knives entered the Dhongde Nagar neighbourhood on Nashik Road, where they vandalised four parked cars, one of which belonged to a senior police official.

The attack was captured by the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, he said. The police managed to arrest four of the accused from Bhagur within a few hours after the incident, the official said.

This was the second incident of vehicles being vandalised in Nashik Road, as two persons damaged 11 vehicles and set fire to two motorcycles in Vihitgaon on Monday. The police arrested two men in their 20s for the crime on the same day, an official said.