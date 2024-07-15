Maharashtra: Four Injured After MSRTC Bus From Alibaug Overturns in Raigad

At least four persons were injured when a speeding bus overturned in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday morning, July 15.

The bus accident took place at Karlekhind in the Poynad area when the bus, carrying around 50 passengers and belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), was going from Alibaug to Panvel.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels after an axle broke and as a result, the vehicle overturned. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital for treatment, and they were out of danger, the official told the news agency PTI. Traffic movement on the route was normal.