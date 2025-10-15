Maharashtra: Gaushala Head and Associate Arrested in Minor Girl Molestation Case

Maharashtra: Police have arrested Maharaj and his accomplice on Tuesday, October 14th, 2025, in connection to molestation case against the minor girl in Khed's Lote village. Arrested accused have been remanded in police custody for two days. According to information, incident took place between September 21 and October 2.

According to the complaint filed with the police, Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj, the head of a Gaushala operated by Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Mauli Jeevan Muktidham Seva Sanstha, and his associate Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam repeatedly behaved indecently with the victim girl. He molested her by doing acts that would create shame in her mind. Initially, after this incident happened, the victim narrated all to a member of the Gurukul.

They threatened her not to say anything about it, saying that Maharaj has a social and political identity and asked her to remain silent. The victim has also mentioned in her complaint that if she tells anyone, her reputation will be defamed in the family and society.

When incidents started happening repeatedly in the case of the victim and finally her family members came to know about it. The family members rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint in this regard. The police have registered a case against the two suspects under sections 12 and 17 of the POCSO Act and sections 74, 351 (3), 85 of the Indian Penal Code. Both Bhagwan Kokare and Pritesh Kadam were arrested on Tuesday itself. The court has ordered them to be kept in police custody for two days.

Khed Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shashank Sanas and Police Inspector Vivek Ahire visited the spot and inspected. Since this case is sensitive, the police are investigating it more seriously.