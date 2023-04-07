Maharashtra government not taking COVID seriously, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar, a senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, expressed his concern on Friday that the state government is not giving enough importance to the rising COVID cases. He urged the government to take immediate action and make wearing masks mandatory in all government offices.

"The cases of COVID-19 are increasing but nobody seems to be taking it seriously. If the situation is serious government should make masks mandatory at government offices but no such orders have been issued" Pawar said while interacting with media in Pune.

In addition, he criticized government ministers for not wearing masks themselves and thereby setting a negative example for the public.

"Even the cabinet ministers in the state government are not seen wearing masks anywhere due to which people also stopped taking this virus seriously" he added.

"I would request the government to take this issue seriously and explain the situation to the citizens so that they know what precautions to take," he said.