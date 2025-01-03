Maharashtra Government to Implement New Security System at Mantralaya

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Thursday that the state government is implementing a new security system for the safety of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

"We are creating a security system for the safety of the Mantralaya. Under this, every person who enters the Mantralaya will be given a pass. When the person leaves, they will have to return the pass," Fadnavis told reporters following a cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

He also revealed that the government will create a unique identification system for work. "A unique ID will be created for each work," Fadnavis said, adding that the E-cabinet system will be introduced for the electronic movement of Cabinet files.

Additionally, Fadnavis announced that the state government had decided to convert lands that had been classified as Class 2 due to unpaid revenue dues over the past 30 to 40 years back into Class 1. These lands will then be returned to farmers.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis conducted a review of the security arrangements at the Mantralaya with senior officials from the home department and police force. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde joined Fadnavis during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Director General of Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner, and other key figures from the Home Department, according to the Chief Minister's Office on X.

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member assembly. The BJP’s allies, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.