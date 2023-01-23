Maharashtra Governor Koshyari wants to quit post and retire

Mumbai, Jan 23 Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has conveyed his desire to step down from his post and lead a retired life, an official said here.

He expressed his sentiments to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai last week, seeking to spend the rest of his life in reading, writing, and other leisurely activities.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra - the land of saints, social reformers, and valiant fighters.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the PM to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," the Governor told the PM.

He said he always received love and affection from the PM, and expressed hope this continues.

