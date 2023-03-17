Maharashtra govt admits journalist Shashikant Warishe's death was a deliberate act

The death of journalist Shashikant Warishe from Rajapur has once again been in the headlines. An SIT probe into the matter is currently underway. A written reply given by the Maharashtra government in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly has revealed that the accident which led to Warishe's death was a deliberate act.

The state budget session is currently underway. The state government has given a written reply to a written question asked by the opposition in this session. In that reply, the government wrote about the accident.

Earlier, the accused in the case, Pandharinath Amberkar had also confessed that the attack on Warishe was pre-planned.

Shashikant Varishe was a journalist from Rajapur who was killed in a bike accident in the Nanar area. The news of his death had caused a stir in the media and political circles, and there were demands for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The state government had initially denied any foul play in the accident, but the written reply in the assembly session confirms that the accident was a deliberate act.