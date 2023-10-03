Maharashtra govt announces Rs 100 'Anandacha Shidha' food kits for Diwali celebrations

In a recent cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, October 3, the Maharashtra government announced a series of significant decisions across various departments. Some key highlights include provisions for Diwali celebrations, agricultural pump electrification, scholarship schemes for minority students pursuing higher education abroad, and an expansion of the judiciary system.

To enhance Diwali festivities, the Shinde government has confirmed the distribution of ‘Anandacha Shidha’ Ration kits among cardholders at a cost of Rs 100 each. These kits typically include semolina, sugar, pulses, and cooking oil. However, this year, they will also include two new additions: maida (refined flour) and Poha (flattened rice). Each kit will contain 1 kg of sugar, 1 litre of cooking oil, half a kilogram of semolina, split chickpea dal, poha, and refined flour.

This decision is expected to benefit 1,66,71,480 families from low-income backgrounds across Maharashtra. The ration kits will be available for purchase from October 25 to November 30, with a budget allocation of Rs 5,301.9 crore allocated for this initiative.