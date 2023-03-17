Maharashtra govt increases monthly honorarium for ASHA workers by Rs 1,500, members call for higher hike and Diwali bonus

The Maharashtra government has increased the monthly honorarium for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers by Rs 1,500, according to state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, who spoke before the Assembly on Friday, although members said it was insufficient.

Earlier, ASHA workers used to get Rs 6,500 per month. Now, they will get Rs. 8,000. In addition to that, they get Rs 200–Rs 3,000 in lieu of the 56 activities they work on, said Sawant during the Question Hour. He said additional funds for this have been provided in the recent budget.

Besides, they also get insurance coverage, mobile bill recharge, and a pension, the minister said.

Congress legislator Nana Patole said the hike should be higher, especially in mobile recharge, while his party colleague Varsha Gaikwad demanded a Diwali bonus considering the good work done by the ASHA workers during the COVID pandemic. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rahul Kul also said the hike was less.

At the moment, Sawant stated, a mobile recharge costs Rs 100, and reimbursement based on real billing will be considered. He also stated that the Diwali bonus will be positively considered when the time comes.