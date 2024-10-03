Maharashtra Govt Introduces Stricter Penalties for Exam Malpractice After Puja Khedkar Case; 3-5 Years Imprisonment, Rs 10 Lakh Fine

The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has introduced stricter punishment for culprits doing malpractice or unfair practices at any government exams or competitive examination in the state. Will be penalised three to five years in jail and a penalty of Rs 10 lakh or more.

These come after the controversy in the alleged Puja Khedkar case. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), which conducts these competitive exams, said that following Khedkar's case, stringent rules were needed to make recruitment transparent and fair, reported The Times of India.

MPSC secretary Suvarna Kharat said that the new rules in the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Act of the state government will apply to all exams conducted by MPSC, including recruitment exams. "The offences are serious, and those indulging in such practices could threaten the future of the candidates," Kharat told TOI.

The Central government has discharged trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar from the Indian Administrative Service immediately, weeks after the Union Public Service Commission cancelled her provisional candidature. She faced allegations of manipulating and misusing documents to get benefits from OBC and disability quotas. She was discharged under Rule 12 of IAS (Probation) Rules, 1954.