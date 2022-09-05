Maharashtra govt orders probe in Cyrus Mistry car crash

Cyrus P. Mistry, who headed the multinational Shapoorji Pallonji Group and was a former Tata Sons Chairman - was killed in a road accident at Palghar in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon. The state government has ordered a probe into the incident. The police have termed it as an “overspeeding case” which may have resulted in the devastating accident, especially since Palghar and surrounding regions have been battered with heavy rains since Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a detailed probe into the incident that shook the country’s corporate world.According to police, the tragic end came after Mistry’s vehicle, with at least 3 others travelling with him from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, crashed into a road divider around 3.15 p.m. According to Palghar police officials, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Maharashtra when his over-speeding car hit a highway road divider on River Surya near Charoti, around 105 km north of Mumbai.

After crossing the Charoti check post in Palghar, the car covered 20km in just 9 minutes. Police said it went through the CCTV footage captured at the checkpoint around 2.21pm. The accident took place at around 2.30pm, when the Mercedes was on the bridge on the Surya river, which is 20km from the check post, police said, as quoted by PTI. This shows that the car covered this distance in about only nine minutes, the report said. An error of judgement by the driver, Anahita Pandole, has also been pointed out.