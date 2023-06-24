Maharashtra govt presents special drama on Veer Savarkar family's sacrifices

The cultural department of the Maharashtra Government has planned a special theatrical production that focuses on the selfless sacrifices made by women in Veer Savarkar's family. The drama's premiere is scheduled to take place in Nagpur on Monday, June 26th.

Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, along with his two brothers - the elder Ganesh, also known as Babarao Savarkar, and the younger Dr Narayan Savarkar - dedicated their lives to the freedom of India. The contributions of these three brothers to India's freedom struggle are well-documented. However, the contributions and sacrifices made by the wives of these three brothers in the Savarkar family for the cause of India's freedom have not been well-documented. To address this gap, Anunaad Kalavishkar, a cultural institution based in Pune, has undertaken the task of documenting the lives and work of the wives of the three Savarkar brothers in a drama called Triveni. The state government, as informed by a senior official from the Cultural Minister's office, has organized a show of this drama in Nagpur.

The government on Friday cleared the proposal for the expenditure of the drama. A total of Rs 2,20,500 will be spent on the drama, the GR said.