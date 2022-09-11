Maharashtra govt to introduce CM Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana

The Eknath Shinde govt is planning to introduce its own scheme for farmers which aims to provide Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers. According to a Free Press Journal report, the scheme which is being coined as Chief Minister’s Kisan Sanman Nidhi Yojana, will be implemented along the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. The government will soon decide the criteria of eligible farmers to be entitled to take benefits under the proposed scheme.

The report further adds that the details of the scheme are being worked out and it will be made by making the budgetary provision. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who chaired the meeting with the officials of the agriculture department, took the decision.The Centre launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana in 2018 to solve the financial problems of farmers. Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 is deposited in the farmers' account every year by the central government. This money is distributed to the farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.