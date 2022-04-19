Maharashtra govt to provide uninterrupted power supply to schools in state

The Maharashtra government has decided that schools in the state will get uninterrupted power supply to strengthen the educational infrastructure in the state. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has made this announcement today. She said that the Maharashtra government is also considering supplying electricity to schools on a subsidy basis.

Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has given this information from her Twitter account. She tweeted that the government has allocated Rs 14 crore for arrears of electricity bills in schools. The Maharashtra government has decided that schools in the state will get uninterrupted power supply. We are also working on a policy for subsidised electricity for schools, Gaikwad tweeted.

This decision of the government in this hot summer will definitely bring great relief to the schools. Electricity is required not only for fans and lights in schools but also for running laboratories and other necessary equipment.