Maharashtra: Govt to take over stalled city redevelopment projects assures Eknath Shinde

The state government will take over stalled and abandoned redevelopment projects in Mumbai and execute them with the help of cash-rich government agencies, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced Monday.Shinde was speaking following flagging off of the execution of the first phase of cluster redevelopment scheme in Thane, which he said was probably the biggest redevelopment plan to be executed in Asia.

"There are several projects in Mumbai that are stuck for decades, including those which were abandoned by developers who have no interest in executing them. Our government has decided to take over such projects along with assistance of cash-rich agencies like the BMC, MMRDA, Mhada, MSRDC, and Cidco, among others," said Shinde. He added that this will largely benefit residents who will get access to their homes and also bring back those who have been pushed away from Mumbai limits to far flung suburbs. Speaking about the Thane cluster redevelopment project, Shinde said the project will set a template for all further schemes to be executed in the metropolitan region, including Mira-Bhayender, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and also parts of Navi Mumbai. Shinde said the entire cluster project is spread over 1,500 hectares and comprises 45 urban renewal plans. The first phase will see 10,000 units being constructed on government lands to ensure residents get to directly enter their homes and do not have to move into transit camps.