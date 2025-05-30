Maharashtra: Groom’s Family Uses Fear of Naxal Links to Intimidate Bride’s Parents Over Dowry in Nagpur

Just a month after her marriage, a case was registered by Bhandara Police against the Dekate family from Nagpur for harassing a newlywed woman and her family for dowry. The accused include the husband, Abhishek alias Ghruneshwar Rajendra Dekate, father-in-law Rajendra Dekate, mother-in-law Madhuri Dekate, and sister-in-law Nandini Dekate. Vaibhavi, the goddaughter of Pratik Tamboli from Bhandara, was married to Abhishek alias Ghruneshwar Dekate from Shantinagar, Mudaliar Layout, Nagpur, on January 19. Before the marriage, the groom’s side claimed he was earning with an annual income between Rs 7 to Rs 10 lakhs. However, after marriage, it was discovered that Abhishek was unemployed, entirely dependent on his parents.

When Vaibhavi questioned her in-laws about the deception, they began harassing her. She was pressured to bring money from her parental home. Furthermore, her husband and father-in-law personally met Pratik Tamboli and demanded Rs 5 lakhs. They threatened him and said, “We have links with Naxalites. If you don’t pay and if anything happens to your daughter or if a complaint is filed with the police, you will be responsible.”

Later, on March 20, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law forcibly took Vaibhavi’s gold jewelry and told her to bring Rs 5 lakhs from her father before sending her back to her maternal home. Despite her in-laws refusing to compromise, the groom’s maternal uncle invited the Tamboli family to Nagpur on April 1 to attempt reconciliation. However, the in-laws refused to listen, used abusive language, and said that if they had money, only then would they keep the girl; otherwise, take her back.”

Following this, the Tamboli family filed an application with the Bhandara police on April 3 and attempted reconciliation through the Bharosa Cell, but the in-laws maintained a negative stance. Eventually, Pratik Tamboli lodged a formal complaint, and a case was registered under Sections 85, 351(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation is now underway.