Maharashtra: Heavy rains lash Nashik, several dams opened

Heavy rain since Wednesday night in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri areas of Maharashtra's Nashik district has led to rise in water levels in local dams, an official said.

As of 8 pm on Thursday, 5,924 cusec (cubic foot per second) water has been discharged from Darna dam, 5,964 cusec from Palkhed, 17,689 cusec from Nandu Madhyameshwar, 7,389 cusec from Gangapur and 2,499 cusec from Kadwa, apart from other reservoirs in Waldevi, Alandi, Bhojapur, he said. Discharge from the Gangapur dam has raised the water level of Godavari river, leading to submergence of Ramkund and small temples around it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indian Meterological Department has forecasted that Mumbai and subrubs will see moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. The weather agency also forecasted that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places