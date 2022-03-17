Maharashtra Holi Guidelines: Home Department issues new guidelines for Holi
March 17, 2022
Many restrictions have been relaxed in Maharashtra due to the low covid cases. Holi and Rangpanchami will be celebrated on 17th and 18th. The state government has not imposed any restrictions on Holi and Rangpanchami, but on the occasion of the festival, the Home Department has issued guidelines and announced new rules. The new circular has paved the way for the celebration of Holi.
Since the last two years, the festival of colours this year will be celebrated without any fear of COVID-19 disease .
Guidelines and new regulations from the Home Department
- Due to the covid pandemic, Holi should be celebrated by following the covid rules as much as possible without crowding.
- This year celebrate Holi in a simple manner
- Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation, the state Home department said in a circular.
- The government also asked people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival.
- To prevent the outbreak of covid, government assistance and rehabilitation, health, environment, medical education as well as the rules prescribed by the concerned municipality, police administration, local administration should be followed.
- The use of masks, social distancing must be observed
राज्यात #होळी, #धुलीवंदन आणि #रंगपचमी हे सण उत्साहात साजरे होतात. #कोविड च्या पार्श्वभूमीवर यावर्षीही १७, १८ आणि २२ मार्च रोजी साजरे होणारे हे सण मोठ्या प्रमाणावर गर्दी न करता आरोग्याची काळजी घेऊन साजरे करण्याबाबतच्या मार्गदर्शक सूचना गृह विभागाने जारी केल्या आहेत. pic.twitter.com/rnKDI815oo— MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) March 17, 2022