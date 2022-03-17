Maharashtra Holi Guidelines: Home Department issues new guidelines for Holi

Many restrictions have been relaxed in Maharashtra due to the low covid cases. Holi and Rangpanchami will be celebrated on 17th and 18th. The state government has not imposed any restrictions on Holi and Rangpanchami, but on the occasion of the festival, the Home Department has issued guidelines and announced new rules. The new circular has paved the way for the celebration of Holi.



Since the last two years, the festival of colours this year will be celebrated without any fear of COVID-19 disease .

Guidelines and new regulations from the Home Department