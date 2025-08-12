Maharashtra Holiday on Janmashtami 2025? Here’s What You Need to Know

The festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, celebrated with great devotion across India, is set to take place this year on August 16, 2025. While states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan generally observe a public holiday on this day, the situation in Maharashtra is different. In many parts of the state, Janmashtami is celebrated with enthusiasm, but without an official government holiday. Schools, colleges, banks, and most government offices are expected to remain open.

The timing this year adds to the curiosity—Independence Day falls on August 15 and Sunday on August 17, creating the potential for a long weekend if Janmashtami were declared a holiday. However, in Maharashtra, only certain local regions may grant the day off, leaving much of the state following its regular working schedule. Residents are advised to confirm with their respective schools, colleges, or offices before making travel or festive plans. For many, the celebrations will go on as usual, but the absence of a public holiday means it will be business as usual across most of the state.

States that usually declare a Janmashtami holiday:

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya.

States that generally do not have an official Janmashtami holiday:

Tripura, Mizoram, Karnataka, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Goa, and several parts of Maharashtra. In these areas, Janmashtami is still celebrated, but schools and offices generally remain open.

Confirm with your school or office:

There is often confusion about whether Janmashtami will be a holiday, as neither the central government nor many state governments follow a uniform rule. For clarity, people should check with their school, college, or workplace in advance. If it turns into a long weekend, students can plan a short trip or make productive use of the time for their studies.