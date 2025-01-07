Maharashtra Horror: Man Pushes 17-Year-Old Cousin Off 500-Foot Cliff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Over Love Affair

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra (January 7, 2024): A 17-year-old girl was killed on Monday after being pushed off a 500-foot cliff by her cousin, allegedly angered by her love affair. The incident occurred at Khavda Hill in Waluj. The victim, identified as Namrata Ganeshrao Sherkar, was a Class 12 student from Shri Ram Colony in Shahagad, Jalna. Police have arrested the accused, 25-year-old Rishikesh Sherkar, who is an MBA student in Pune with a history of violent behavior.

Inspector Krishna Shinde of MIDC Waluj police station said Namrata’s father had brought her to her uncle’s home in Waladgaon eight days ago. The move was intended to distance her from a relationship that had caused tension within the family. While staying with her uncle, Namrata was under strict supervision and did not have access to a phone.

According to police, Rishikesh persuaded Namrata to accompany him on a motorcycle ride, claiming he wanted to mediate a conversation with her boyfriend. On Monday afternoon, he took her to Khavda Hill. After climbing the hill on foot, an argument broke out, during which Rishikesh allegedly pushed Namrata off the cliff.

Local youths playing cricket nearby heard the argument and saw Rishikesh running back alone toward his motorcycle. Suspecting foul play, they stopped him and informed the police.

Police said the family had been in conflict over Namrata’s relationship for months. Her father believed the move to her uncle’s house would help her distance herself from her boyfriend. However, tensions persisted, leading to the alleged murder.

Police revealed that Rishikesh had a criminal background, including previous arrests for assault and attempted murder. He had served three months in jail for cases registered at the Satara police station. Locals described him as short-tempered and aggressive.

Namrata’s body was sent for post-mortem to the Government Medical College and Hospital. Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.