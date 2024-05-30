Maharashtra: How To Lodge a Complaint for Power Outages With Mahavitaran

As the monsoon season looms on the horizon and certain areas of the city continue to grapple with intermittent power outages, Mahavitran Nashik has called upon citizens to report any concerns or grievances through multiple accessible channels. This proactive approach aims to keep residents abreast of technical glitches, scheduled power cuts, and any complaints pertaining to Mahavitran services.

Multiple convenient options are available for lodging complaints:

1.Mobile App

Download the Mahavitran mobile app from the Play Store, Windows Store, or App Store. The app provides easy access to electricity bill information, complaint registration, and other services.

2.Energy Chatbot

Use the Energy Chatbot available on the Mahavitran mobile app or at [www.mahadiscom.in](http://www.mahadiscom.in). Register your mobile number or customer number to file a complaint and access other facilities.

3.Toll-Free Numbers

Contact the central customer care center via the following toll-free numbers:

- 1800-233-3435

- 1800-212-3435

- 1912

These numbers are available 24/7 to address all electricity-related complaints.

4.Missed Call Service

From your registered mobile number, give a missed call to 022-50897100 to report a power outage complaint.

5.SMS Service

Send an SMS with the format "NOPOWER " to 9930399303 to register a power outage complaint.

All complaints are processed through a computerized system and forwarded to the relevant engineers and public service members. The Central Service Center also monitors complaint resolution to ensure timely and accurate handling.

6.Padets Mobile Notifications

Customers who register their mobile numbers with Mahavitraan receive SMS updates about electricity supply and billing. To register your mobile number, send "MREG_<12 digit subscriber number>" (e.g., MREG 123456789012) to 9930399303.

For further assistance, customers can visit Mahavitraan’s website or contact their nearest service center.

