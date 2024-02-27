Maharashtra Interim Budget 2024-25: CM Shinde Says Govt Made an Inclusive Budget, Will Reply to Opposition Through Work

The Maharashtra Interim Budget Session 2024 began on Monday. On the second day of the session, Finance Minister Ajit Pawar presented the interim budget to the Assembly. On the one hand, the opposition is criticizing this budget, on the other hand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hit back at the criticism. "The ground has slipped under the feet of the opposition, so they are criticizing. We will respond to them with our work," Shinde said.

Speaking to the media outside the legislature, Chief Minister Shinde said, "The government has presented a budget that is fair to all and inclusive in the state. This budget is complementary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. This includes a benefit of a large number of weaker elements, women, farmers, laborers, youth, and senior citizens. A state that is ahead in infrastructure makes great progress. That is why a large amount of funds have been allocated for infrastructure in the state. A huge provision has been made for rural, urban roads, railways and air connectivity," Shinde said.

He further said that priority has been given to various schemes like women empowerment scheme for women in the state, Anganwadi Sevika, ASHA Workers, Lek Ladki, Lakhpati Didi, Self Help Group Empowerment, etc. A huge provision has been made in the water resources department for farmers. Moreover, there is a large provision for drought-hit areas as well. Moreover, solar energy is also a priority. There is a separate provision for the development of pilgrimage sites, forts, and tourist places in the state. "There is a budget that does justice to all incidents, so the people of the state will benefit from it," he said.

'Devendra Fadnavis gave Maratha reservation'

The Chief Minister also commented on the Maratha reservation. "The government has given 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community that fits within the framework of the law. The government's stand on the Maratha community is very clear. The government has provided all the facilities that the society needs. Those who have been given a chance by the society so far have not done justice to the society. Many grew up on the back of the community, but the community remained deprived. Devendra Fadnavis was the first to give reservation to the Maratha community when he was the chief minister. Unfortunately, it did not survive in the Supreme Court, but now we have removed all the loopholes and given a reservation that lasts. All the shortcomings pointed out by the Supreme Court have been rectified by the government. So, I think there is no need for anyone to protest now," Shinde said.

