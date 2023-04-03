Maharashtra: Labourer tied to tractor and flogged for molestation attempt in Chandrapur

A labourer was tied to a tractor and flogged with a belt for allegedly attempting to molest a woman at a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said

The police have registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against three persons for the attack, an official said.

The incident took place in Belgaon village in Bramhapuri tehsil on Saturday, when the man working as a JCB driver was tied to a tractor with a rope and flogged with a belt by three persons, he said.

The victim had allegedly attempted to molest a woman in the village and the accused were angered by his indecent behaviour, the official said. A video clip of the incident also surfaced on social media.

Based on a complaint lodged by the labourer’s contractor, a case was registered and further probe has been initiated, inspector Sudhakar Ambhoe of Bramhapuri police station said.